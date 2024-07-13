Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 371 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Insulet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Insulet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $293.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

