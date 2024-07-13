Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 68.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 250.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. 1,535,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

