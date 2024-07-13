Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Floor & Decor worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 531,574 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 111,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $94.72. 2,492,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

