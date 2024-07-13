Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,704.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,748. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

