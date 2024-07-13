Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TM stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $207.59. The company had a trading volume of 218,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,881. The firm has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $158.16 and a twelve month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

