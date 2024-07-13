Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 2,954,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,125. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

