Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,340. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

