Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 391.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $334.79. 820,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

