Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,659,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crane by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 663,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 204,924 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Crane by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,247 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Crane by 1,363.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 83,322 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Crane by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.04. 286,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.83. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $150.01.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

