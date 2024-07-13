Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,950. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
