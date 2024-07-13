Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,560 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $36.02. 4,312,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,539. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

