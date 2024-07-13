Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,565 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after purchasing an additional 621,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $20,698,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

