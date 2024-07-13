Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,879 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 143,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. 8,426,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.