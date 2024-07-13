Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,381 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,584.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 841,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

