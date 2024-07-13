Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Berry Global Group worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $62.53. 1,017,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

