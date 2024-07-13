Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,124 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 118,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,768,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPHD traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. 305,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.