Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 363 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $238.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

