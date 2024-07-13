Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

