Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 102,224 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.92% of Navigator worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVGS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 89.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 246,505 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Navigator Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 190,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

