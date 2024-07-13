Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,438. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

