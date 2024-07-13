Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $95.76. 3,577,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

