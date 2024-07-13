Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $5.81 on Friday, hitting $440.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,412. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.44.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

