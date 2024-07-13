Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.34. 1,303,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.79. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

