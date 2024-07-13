Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.34. 1,303,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.79. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.
In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
