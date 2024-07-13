Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,627 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,919. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $246.00.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.