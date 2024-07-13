Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 457 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982,341 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2,010.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 245,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 233,898 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 683,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $76.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

