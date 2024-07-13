Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.54. 311,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $437.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

