Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,534 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.48. 4,954,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,876. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.