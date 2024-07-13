Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $142.35. 4,801,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,227. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

