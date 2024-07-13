Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 21,773 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 65,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PSX traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $138.64. 1,810,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average of $145.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

