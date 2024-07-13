Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
Origin Energy stock remained flat at $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.
Origin Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Energy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.