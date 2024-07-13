Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Origin Energy stock remained flat at $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

