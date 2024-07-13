Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $84.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE ORA opened at $75.23 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $85.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

