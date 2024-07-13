Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.53

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 311247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.83 and a current ratio of 42.83.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

