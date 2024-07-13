Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.53

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 311247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Stock Down 1.9 %
Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Mining
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.