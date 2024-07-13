OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.25

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 5098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $580.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Featured Stories

