Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 4.2% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,025,973. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,682,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,798,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

