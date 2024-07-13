Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 21,401,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 55,685,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Specifically, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

