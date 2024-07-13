Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Paymentus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Paymentus stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at about $11,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

