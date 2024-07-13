Pediapharm (CVE:PDP) Trading Up 1.7%

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:PDP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 26,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 100,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Pediapharm Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$66.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.87.
About Pediapharm
Pediapharm Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.
