Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.28 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 77,649 shares trading hands.

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

