PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.18% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 263,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,155,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,446,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 200,250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 919,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $796.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.68. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.