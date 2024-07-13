Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Up 22%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.50. 133,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 24,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$33.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. Perpetual Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0471442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

