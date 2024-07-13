Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 3,024,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,925,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

