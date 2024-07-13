PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,858,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 21,528,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.8 days.

PetroChina Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PCCYF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 33,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,894. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

