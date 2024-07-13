Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 260,285 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 25.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $44,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.09. 9,250,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,208,098. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

