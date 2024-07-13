PFG Advisors Acquires 3,458 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DIHP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,845 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

