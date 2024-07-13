PFG Advisors Acquires 872 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,251. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.