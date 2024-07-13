PFG Advisors Has $446,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 86.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,614,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Public Storage by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 190,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after buying an additional 127,387 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.63. 679,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,454. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day moving average of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

