PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2,892.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,574 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 579.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 375,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 320,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after acquiring an additional 255,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,390,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 179,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,360. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

