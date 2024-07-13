PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

