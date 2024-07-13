PFG Advisors Makes New $398,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,035 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

