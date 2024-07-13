PFG Advisors Makes New $434,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,602,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,729,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 86,370 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IWO stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.88. The company had a trading volume of 845,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,665. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $277.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

